Police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral

TEGNA 10:58 AM. CDT June 06, 2017

Authorities responded to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a man attacked an officer, police confirmed to multiple media outlets. 

Cedric Michel, a police union official, told the Associated Press that the suspect was armed with a hammer. The Paris police department tweeted that one officer was wounded. The police shot the suspect, who was hospitalized. 

The cathedral was put on lock down. One person inside the cathedral tweeted  that everyone there was safe and shared a photo.

Paris police said they will slowly let those inside the cathedral clear out after a security check of the area.

France remains under high alert following a string of attacks in recent years.

In January 2015, two Islamist gunmen killed 17 people at the Paris office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.  A series of terrorist attacks killed 130 in November 2015. In April, an officer was killed after an attacker open fired on a police van at Champs Elysees. 

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

