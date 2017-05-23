Manchester bombing: Details about suicide bomber Salman Abedi emerge

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Members of the public lay flowers in St Ann Square on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Manchester,England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2017 Getty Images)

Authorities identified the suicide bomber in the deadly blast at a Manchester, England, concert, but it's not yet clear whether the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the blast is valid.

British authorities identified Salman Abedi, 22, as the suicide bomber in the attack at the Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

While ISIS quickly claimed credit for the attack, both British and U.S. authorities say they have yet to determine whether the terror group was involved.

Abedi was known to British authorities prior to Monday night’s attack, CBS News reported. Police in Manchester said they executed two warrants on Tuesday as part of the investigation, including a raid involving a controlled detonation.

“Our priority, along with police counter-terrorism network and security partners, is to continue to establish whether he was acting alone or working as part of a wider network,” said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, of the Greater Manchester Police.

The Manchester attack underscores terror threats on Western targets remain real, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats Coats told a Senate panel Tuesday. “It’s not going away and it needs significant attention,” Coats said.

ISIS has repeatedly urged its supporters in the West to carry out attacks on soft targets. British officials are trying to determine what, if any, level of support Abedi may have received from the terror network.

In taking credit for the attack, the Islamic State claimed a “caliphate soldier managed to place a number of devices among a gathering of crusaders in Manchester, and detonated them." But authorities say there was a only single explosion and have not reported the discovery of any other devices.

Authorities said they believe one man carried out the attack, but were trying to determine whether he was working alone or as part of a network. British officials said a 23-year-old man was arrested in South Manchester in connection with the attack, but did not divulge further details about that individual’s identity.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker deliberately chose "his time and place to cause maximum carnage" in the young crowd.

The Manchester bombing is the worst terror attack in the United Kingdom since the London bombings in 2005 that killed 56 people. It comes just two months after an attack near Parliament in London killed five people.

President Trump, in Israel on Tuesday, called the Manchester attack the work of “evil losers.”

