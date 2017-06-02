Kathy Griffin: Trump family is trying to ruin me

Kathy Griffin is expected to go into more detail about her Donald Trump photo and the fallout at a Friday press conference. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Kathy Griffin and her attorney claimed Friday that President Donald Trump and his family are personally trying to ruin the comedian's life, following her controversial photo posing with a fake, severed Donald Trump head.

Griffin admitted that she made a horrible, horrible mistake and a horrible call.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said the photo was meant to be a parody of Trump's own 'sexist remarks' when he said former Fox News moderator Megyn Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever."

Bloom explained that Griffin never believed the photo could be thought of as a threat of violence.

Griffin became emotional and broke down in tears at multiple times during the press conference, which she said was her first ever, but also tossed in several jokes.

"I'm not afraid of Trump, he's a bully," Griffin said. She added that she's been receiving constant and detailed death threats and claimed Trump and his family are using their platforms to ruin her career and life.

Following the release of the photo, the president tweeted, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

His eldest son, Donald Jr., called the picture "disgusting" and first lady Melania Trump said the incident makes one "wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

"He broke me," Griffin added while describing the "personal attacks."

Her criminal defense attorney said he believes the Secret Service investigation will eventually clear her of wrongdoing and that she was simply exercising her first amendment rights to tell a joke.

The 56-year-old comedian also argued that there wouldn't have been the same reaction if she was a guy.

"This is a woman thing," Griffin explained.

USA TODAY Contributed to this report

