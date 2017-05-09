Kansas man gets life for torturing son, feeding body to pigs

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

A Kansas man who tortured and starved his 7-year-old son before feeding the body to pigs was sent to prison for life by a judge in Kansas City.

Michael A. Jones, 46, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder in the death of Adrian Jones, whose stepmother pleaded guilty to the same charge in November. Heather Jones, 31, also is serving a life sentence.

Michael Jones must serve 25 years before seeking parole.

"I still feel that life in prison with a chance of parole in 25 years is not enough," Judy Conway, the victim's grandmother, said after the sentencing. "He has no remorse."

The child's remains were found in November 2015 in a barn by police officers who had been to the property a day earlier on a domestic disturbance call. Police learned that dozens of surveillance cameras were set up in the home and found video evidence of the abuse.

Detective Stuart Littlefield testified to the abuse Adrian suffered, describing how the little boy was shocked with a stun gun, sometimes for as long as 20 seconds, The Kansas City Star reported.

“Imagine the screams of a 7-year-old boy,” Littlefield said. “Twenty seconds is a very long time when you’re in agony.”

Littlefield also said the boy's body had been fed to pigs. He said he sometimes drives past other homes and wonders about the fate of children inside.

“Adrian is gone,” Littlefield said. “We can’t change what happened, and we can’t bring him back. But we can change the future. There are children being abused right now. ... We must find these children."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM