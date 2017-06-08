House passes bill to undo Dodd-Frank financial rules

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: dkfielding)

The House backed legislation Thursday afternoon to undo much of Dodd-Frank, the landmark banking law passed after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Financial Choice Act, which seeks to undo financial reforms aimed at preventing another recession, passed in the House.

The move came shortly after all eyes were on the Senate Intelligence Committees' questioning of former FBI Director James Comey and his role in the investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

