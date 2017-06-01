Get ready for more April the Giraffe cam

Courtesy: Animal Adventure Park (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. - Fans of April the Giraffe, Oliver, and their new calf, Tajiri, will once again be able to check in live on the family's interactions more than just a couple times a week.

Animal Adventure Park announced Thursday afternoon that it would be expanding their live camera coverage to Sunday through Friday from 4-8 pm each day.

More than 1.2 million people watched April give birth live on Saturday, April 15. The event wrapped up weeks of anticipation as people all across the country followed April and Oliver's every move.

After the birth, the Harpursville, N.Y., park reduced the camera to just one day a week.

The park will also be going live on Tuesday and Thursdays at noon for the next four months to feature more of the animals.

