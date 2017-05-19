Florida woman severely burned by Starbucks coffee awarded $100K

A Florida woman who was severely burned after the lid popped off a cup of Starbucks coffee and spilled on her lap was awarded $100,000 for her injuries Thursday.
Joanne Mogavero, a mother of three, sustained first and second degree burns on her mid-section after the lid popped off a 20-ounce cup of coffee in 2014, pouring 190-degree liquid in her lap, according to a statement from Morgan & Morgan attorneys, who represented Mogavero.
Mogavero's attorney argued that Starbucks should warn its customers that the lids can pop off. According to the statement, a Starbucks representative testified during the trial that the coffee company receives 80 complaints a month about issues with lids popping off or leaking.
The jury awarded Mogavero $15,000 for medical bills and additional $85,000 for her pain and disfigurement.
"My client didn't want sympathy from the jury — she wanted justice — and the jury gave it to her with its verdict," Mogavero's attorney Steve Earle said. "It was good to see a just result."
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
