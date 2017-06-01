Ex-FBI director Comey to testify June 8 before Senate committee

WASHINGTON, DC - May 03: Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday May 03, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post, 2017 The Washington Post)

Former FBI director James Comey will testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee.

The special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia authorized Comey to testify before the committee, a Comey associated told AP on Wednesday.

The open hearing is scheduled to being at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a closed session at 1 p.m., according to an advisory from the committee. They added that the hearing topic is 'Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections.'

President Trump fired Comey in early May and initially said he based the decision on the recommendations from both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The president later told NBC News that the FBI had been in 'turmoil' and he was going to fire Comey regardless of the Justice Department recommendation.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA