Did you know? New Year's Eve will be one second longer this year

The numerals '17' arrive in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, December 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

As if 2016 couldn't get long enough, an extra second will be added to the year's final day.

The bonus "leap second" is being tacked on to 2016 in order to bridge the gap between Earth time and the atomic clock.

The Earth’s inconsistent spin — known to speed up and slow down — has caused the two time indicators to grow apart. Scientists created the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) scale to fix the problem. But the atomic clock, which was created in 1950s to keep precise time, has continued to outpace Earth time.

So, at least once every 10 years, an extra second is added to Coordinated Universal Time to narrow the difference. The adjustment ensures GPS navigation, computer networks for stock markets and spaceflight all stay on track.

That means you'll have to wait one second longer Saturday before welcoming 2017. So hold the champagne for just a wee bit.

This year, those in charge of the world’s time, Timekeepers at the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS), said UTC will go to 11:59:60 on Saturday, instead of 11:59:59.

Jeff Straus, president of Countdown Entertainment with the New York City ball drop, said the leap second won't affect the 60-second countdown to midnight in Times Square, because the leap second will be adjusted five hours before midnight in New York.

Last year, a leap second was added to June 30. John Oliver dedicated a website to it – showing one-second videos. It's still live if you need some entertainment this year.

