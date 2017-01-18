Baby girl, 2, dies after agonizing battle few could survive

Ellie's mom shared regular updates with the world as they prayed for her healing. (Photo: MEREDITH JOHNSON)

“I have cried and prayed for God not to take my daughter … She was meant for something greater in this world … I feel like she could make a change, add a little light and love…”

Meredith Johnson, 24, is overcome with emotion as she talks about her baby girl, Eleanore, aka Ellie, last Friday.

Her 2-year-old daughter has been fighting an agonizing battle since she was a newborn.

In her short time on earth, Ellie endured more than most people face throughout decades.

This indescribable journey has ignited within her a strength that leaves strangers speechless.

She’s developed a following on social media, dubbed “Team Elliebean,” as the world awaits pictures, updates and a glimmer of hope amidst unthinkable circumstances.

Unfortunately, earlier this week, Ellie’s parents were given news that every family dreads hearing.

They were told their baby girl would die – but nothing could prepare them for how quickly it happened.

Early yesterday morning, little Ellie lost her life after battling three monsters that couldn’t be kept away, no matter how hard she fought.

Meant to be a mom

Ellie’s mother and father, Meredith and Jeffrey, met about seven years ago in Norfolk, Virginia, and there’s nothing ordinary about their story.

Years later, out of nowhere, Jeffrey professed his love to her – and they’ve been together ever since.

After moving in together, they decided that Meredith would be a stay-at-home mom and talked about starting a family. However, it wasn’t as easy as they had hoped.

In 2014, after months of trying and multiple miscarriages, Meredith started losing faith in her dream.

Ellie spent most of her life in the hospital. (Photo: MEREDITH JOHNSON)

“I broke down and prayed to God one night,” she says. “I said, ‘I know I was meant to be a mother, and I know I will be a great mother.’ ”

Four weeks later, she found out she was five weeks pregnant.

On Aug. 23, 2014, after a healthy pregnancy, baby Ellie was born – and life was wonderful.

But things quickly took a turn that nobody saw coming.

When Eleanore was about three days old, people started asking to come visit – requests Meredith hesitated to oblige.

“I told people not to come over because I didn’t want her to get sick,” she says. “We were using hand sanitizer like crazy after some friends insisted coming, and I stood at the door demanding that they use it. Before I could finish my sentence, they walked past me and were already touching the back of her head.”

Two days later, Ellie developed a cold sore in the exact spot where she’d been touched.

“I took her to the pediatrician, but I wasn’t too concerned,” Meredith explains. “I said, ‘we can just put some cream on it.’ But they said, ‘No – it’s fatal. If you don’t have an immune system, (the virus) could kill you.’ ”

Near-fatal foreshadowing

Immediately, the family was sent to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. They performed various tests on the newborn, including a spinal tap. She was admitted and administered antibiotics to save her life. Thankfully, since it was caught early on, the virus hadn’t spread to her blood or spinal fluid.

But Ellie was far from out of the woods, and her parents wanted answers.

“We started making calls,” Meredith says. “Questioning everyone who came into contact with her. The only person who had a cold sore around the time was a friend of my husband’s. She cried to him, apologizing. She had one three days before – but the doctor said the bacteria can stay on your skin a few weeks after it’s gone.”

Ellie enjoys her first birthday. (Photo: MEREDITH JOHNSON)

Ellie was put on a medication called Acyclovir for six months. Upon completion, she seemed fine and wasn’t having any outbreaks. They were happy to resume life as a “normal” family, but around her first birthday, it became clear that something wasn’t right.

Ellie wasn’t eating, drinking or going to the bathroom, so her mother took her for a check-up.

Doctors attributed it to teething, but her condition continued to deteriorate. She started getting jaundiced and developing random bruises. But again, doctors brushed it off and said she appeared healthy.

“My motherly instinct told me something was terribly wrong,” Meredith says.

And she was right.

Meredith brought Ellie to the hospital, where she explained her daughter’s symptoms. Immediately, she was rushed to the trauma unit of the emergency room.

“We were sitting there, and all of a sudden, people come in to comfort us,” Meredith recalls. “I was holding her in my arms. I felt it in my gut.”

The oncologist arrived and started explaining leukemia – but it wasn’t registering.

“I’m sitting there, and he said the word cancer,” Meredith says. “And I stopped him. I said, ‘Wait, are you telling me my daughter has cancer?’ He said yes, continued on, and everything got really fuzzy. I looked down at her and thought, ‘oh God, am I gonna lose her? I started crying … what were we gonna do?”

Ellie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a very curable form of cancer, especially in children. Ellie started chemotherapy that night.

Immediately, her white blood cell count started dropping, and by the next day, Ellie was playing with her toys and acting somewhat normal for the first time in a while.

“It gave me a little hope,” Meredith says. “Especially since the doctor came in and said he didn’t expect her to last the night (because of how much cancer was in her blood).”

By October 2015, Ellie was in remission – and her parents were thrilled. But then, the cold sore virus returned.

Rocked to their core

“I knew what it was,” Meredith says. “It popped up in the same spot.”

Because the chemotherapy had weakened Ellie’s immune system, it wasn’t a complete shock to see the virus rear its ugly head. They returned to the hospital, where Ellie was prescribed the same antibiotic as last time.

But it wasn’t working.

“She was resistant to the Acyclovir at this point,” Meredith explains. “They put her on Foscarnet through an IV for 28 days. We were in and out of hospitals for so long. At one point, she was in there for six months straight.”

In February 2016, Ellie was finally able to go home. One week later, the virus returned, and she was readmitted for another month.

Until last October, this cycle continued. Then, one day, things took a dark turn that rocked this family to its core.

“Ellie went to the hospital for a maintenance chemo for the ALL, and she had to stay five days in case she had a reaction,” Meredith explains. “The first night, we expected the usual: the virus will come back, and we will be here another month.”

But the next day, her oncologist confirmed the worst: cancer cells had reappeared in Ellie’s blood. A battery of tests confirmed that the leukemia was back – but this time, it was acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a much more aggressive form of the disease.

“They stopped the chemo for ALL and started the AML chemo,” Meredith says. “I asked if the ALL would come back, and doctor said it might. He said she needed a bone marrow transplant because they couldn’t treat both cancers. I was devastated.”

Ellie couldn’t receive a transplant until the AML was in remission. After one round of treatment, there was no sign of improvement. Her condition had gotten worse, and doctors started a new chemo regimen.

The cold sore virus violently attacked Ellie's body. (Photo: MEREDITH JOHNSON)

Despite everything, Ellie still kept smiling.

“She still got up and tried to dance everyday despite how bad she felt,” Meredith recalls. “Even now (until she passed), no matter what’s going on, she finds some music, when it’s playing, she sits up and she dances. It’s so inspiring to so many people. She is the sweetest thing.”

While battling cancer for the second time, the cold sore virus returned with a vengeance. It had traveled to Ellie’s blood and was violently attacking her little body. It was found in her spinal fluid, which meant it was wrapped around her brain.

The antibiotics were no longer working.

'I feel like she could change this world

“The doctor put his hand on my shoulder and said she’s not doing good,” Meredith says. “I said that I knew … but I had a lot of hope.”

The virus was attacking Ellie’s eye, hand and face, causing horrific sores on her extremities. She was put on a morphine pump and in excruciating pain.

“It was so devastating to see my child like that,” Meredith says. “I broke down, asking and pleading for hope … to give me something to hold onto.”

Over the last two weeks, Ellie's condition got progressively worse. Her oxygen levels were sinking, and her parents were asked questions about life support, should the time come.

Until this past weekend, doctors were unsure if the cancer was still in her blood – but the virus was the greater of two evils. Until then, they opted to let the leukemia run its course, so the white blood cells could attack the virus.

“If the virus takes over, she will die,” doctors said to Meredith. “They needed to take the risk of her maybe dying from cancer because it was less of a risk than dying from the virus.”

Meredith has been a wreck.

“All I can think about is getting her better. I have to stand by the sidelines and watch her suffer. I would give anything in the world to trade places with her or take her pain away. I have cried and prayed to God to not take my daughter. She was meant for something greater in this world - I feel like she could change this world, add a little light and love instead of all this hate. She’s so tired from fighting. Her body is getting weak. But she’s fighting with everything she has.”

After confirming that the AML had returned, doctors told Meredith that her little girl was going to die. She passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning. The cause of death was AML.

The family is shell-shocked and heartbroken.

“It’s a very sad day,” Meredith says during a conversation yesterday.

Now, it’s time for them to pick up the pieces from an explosion they never saw coming. Money collected through a GoFundMe account will be used to pay for Ellie’s cremation and memorial, but that’s just the beginning of the expenses incurred.

“I have no idea how I’m going to pay for a gravestone … and I want her to have a nice one,” Meredith says.

To learn more about Ellie or to contribute in any way, visit “Ellie’s Fight Against Cancer” here.

Although her daughter succumbed to the leukemia, Meredith makes a desperate plea, hoping to prevent families from some of this misfortune.

“I want people to realize how important hand washing and sanitizing is,” she stresses. “Little things like sneezing, coughing … you are around a newborn … anything you have can potentially kill them. People don’t see things like this, and when you don’t see it, you don’t think of it. If there was more awareness, I feel like (the virus) could have been prevented.”

USA TODAY Network