Naked woman causes commotion at Hartsfield-Jackson, on social media

ATLANTA -- An unusual - and possibly unwanted - sight greeted several passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday afternoon.

That's where, according to police and a video that has surfaced online, a woman was spotted running around Terminal B completely naked. Police said she had apparently purchased a ticket with cash before beginning the unusual act.

For a time, the woman continued to run around the area flashing multiple people. However, she was soon taken into custody. What spurred the strange incident isn't known at this point. Police took the woman to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Travelers also reacted:

Literally just watched a big ol woman walk around the airport butt naked yelling and crying and throwing her wig. Welcome to Atlanta... — Chef Benny (@mbenoit92) April 28, 2017

In ATL airport right now and there is a naked woman running around the airport showing people her private areas — Avery Nicole Boyce (@Averyyy_NICOLEE) April 28, 2017

Some lady just walked around butt naked in the airport... check my snap — Daddy (@VivaLaLakos) April 28, 2017

Anyone get to see the completely naked woman walking around Conc B at @ATLairport a few minutes ago? #Delta #ATL — Eric (@GoldboxATL) April 28, 2017

@timmazz1 @ATLairport You should ask the naked lady in Termjnal B. She seems nice. — boca gator (@largelatteplz) April 28, 2017

