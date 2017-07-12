Naked man walking through Ariz. Walmart carrying meth arrested

(Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested after he walked around a Walmart store in Tempe naked and carrying methamphetamine late Tuesday evening, Tempe police said.

Officers received a call about 10 p.m. on July 4 that Robert Kanoff, 49, was naked and walking around a Walmart store at 1380 W. Elliot Road, police said.

When officers arrived, Kanoff was across the street, wearing only a pair of shoes, police said.

Kanoff later said he had been on drugs and two people dropped him off thinking it would be funny to see him naked, according to police.

Kanoff also admitted to walking into the Walmart and carrying methamphetamine, police said.

He was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, public sexual indecency, disorderly conduct and possession of dangerous drugs, according to Tempe police.

AZCentral