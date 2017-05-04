NAACP Dallas calls for investigation of Balch Springs Police after teen is killed

DALLAS – Teams from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department are deep into the investigation of an officer involved shooting.

Police say former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver killed 15-year old Jordan Edwards when he fired his rifle into a car filled with unarmed African American teens.

“District attorney’s office, how could I help you,” receptionists said as they answered a long series of calls on Thursday.

The main phone lines at the District Attorney’s office are ringing non-stop with calls from across the country. Most of the callers are inquiring about the officer involved shooting investigation.

District Attorney Faith Johnson said, “Yesterday, we might have had anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 calls.”

Calls to Johnson’s office began pouring in after her main office number was shared across social media from people concerned about Edwards death at the hands of a police officer.

”This case is a top priority for me,” Johnson said. “We have anywhere from six to eight people working on this case.”

The District Attorney is prohibited from discussing details about the investigation. However, Johnson says she and her Public Integrity Unit have been on top of things.

”When this particular incident happened, my people were right there on the scene,” Johnson explained.

The District Attorney and her team have been meeting with community members, this week. She is encouraging everyone to let the investigation take its course.

“I don’t think the people of Dallas County want this case to be compromised,” Jones explained. “We are saying to them we plan to do the right thing. We want the fair thing to come out of this for everybody involved. We don’t want anybody to jump to conclusions.”

Meantime, in Balch Springs Police administrators are not saying much, days after firing Roy Oliver. The Department added an extra security measure in the lobby, as a safety measure.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People-Dallas Branch is calling for a full investigation into the Balch Springs Police Department.

Aubrey C. Hooper is President of NAACP Dallas. He said, ”We know that this is not the only questionable situation in regards to this particular agency. We think it is necessary to have both state and national authorities to investigate past and current practices of this particular agency.”

Funeral services for Jordan Edwards begin Friday night. Representatives for the family say the funeral is a private event, and not open to the public.

