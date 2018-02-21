Murder charge filed after nurses seen on camera laughing as veteran gasps for breath

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A grand jury has indicted two nurses and an aide on numerous charges, including felony murder in one case, in the death of an elderly patient who slowly died in front of them.

In November, the Brookhaven Police Department launched a criminal investigation into 89-year-old James Dempsey’s death after an 11Alive Investigation uncovered hidden camera video and court depositions of nursing home staff who responded to the World War II veteran.

It happened at Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation in 2014. 11Alive obtained both videos in 2017 through public records requests after the family filed a lawsuit.

The video showed Dempsey repeatedly calling out for help as he suffered in respiratory distress. After his calls, Dempsey became unresponsive.

On Wednesday, charges were announced.

Former licensed nurse practitioner Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, is charged with Felony Murder and Neglect to an Elder Person. Wanda Nuckles of Buford, also a former LPN, is charged with Depriving an Elder Person of Essential Services, while Mable Turman, a certified nurse assistant from College Park, is charged with Neglect to an Elder Person. All three women were also indicted on a single count of Concealing the Death of Another in the five-count indictment returned by Grand Jurors Tuesday afternoon.

After the indictment, warrants were issued for the arrest of Agyeman, Nuckles and Turman.

Weeks ago, Brookhaven Police Brandon Gurley said 11Alive’s story was key to re-opening the investigation.

“It was very instrumental…because there was information in the news report that you guys aired that our detectives had not seen yet,” said Gurley.

The case will be prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Elder Abuse and Exploitation Unit. A trial date has not been set.

