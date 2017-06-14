Rep. Steve Scalise among people shot at baseball field in Alexandria, CBS reports

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) (L) speaks to members of the media as Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) (R) listens after a leadership election at a House Republican Conference meeting June 19, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. House GOPs have picked Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the new House majority leader and Scalise as the new majority whip. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2014 Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A Congressman is among the people injured in a "multiple shooting" at a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning, according to a CBS News Special Report.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E Monroe Street, according to police. The incident happened at a Congressional baseball practice behind the YMCA.

CBS New reports Rep. Steve Scalise (R) from Louisiana was shot. At least for other people were shot. Some 50 shots were reportedly fired.

Authorities report that at least one person was taken to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody.

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017

Please stay away from the area and let emergency vehicles through traffic.

© 2017 WUSA-TV