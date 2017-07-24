Multiple homes struck by lightning in Cedar Park, Leander

Home struck by lightning in Leander, Texas July 24, 2017.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Multiple fire agencies were called out to assist in Williamson County after lightning strikes started fires at several homes in Cedar Park and Leander Monday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said at one point, they along with Round Rock Fire, Georgetown Fire, Florence Fire, and Travis County ESD 1 were fighting active blazes at four residences.

No one was injured but all homes suffered significant damage, AFD said.

