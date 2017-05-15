Move-in at Toyota will bring workers, traffic to Collin Co.

The future home of the Toyota headquarters in Plano (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO, TEXAS - Moving can be difficult even when you do not have 4200 people moving into seven different buildings but the process began Monday morning at Toyota’s new North American Headquarters in Plano. The campus has seven buildings, many of which are still under construction. But the first building is ready for move-in and about 250 employees were the first do so on Monday.

It begins a process which will take until the end of the year as an average of 200 employees move in each week while the remaining buildings are expected to be completed within the next two months.

Toyota is part of the $3 billion Legacy West business park which includes other corporate office buildings including Chase, FedEx, and JCPenney. Restaurants, shopping and apartments are also part of the development which is expected to have a significant economic impact on Collin County, but also add to traffic congestion.

“I do not want to call it a concern, but it is an issue we have investigated during the project,” said Doug Beebe with Toyota North America.”

Traffic was considered during the design of the campus according to Toyota. The complex has ten different entrance points and roads surrounding Legacy West were designed with turn lanes to help keep traffic flowing.

Beebe said Toyota employees will also be given flexibility in scheduling so aid their commute.

“We do have a design-your-day type workday. If (employees) need to flex their time a little bit in order to come in early or leave late so they do not add to congestion, they have the ability to do that.”

