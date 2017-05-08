Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus

(Photo: ChristopherBernard, Chris Bernard)

THE COLONY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning.



According to The Colony police, officers responded to a crash near Gibson Drive and Paige Road, at about 7 a.m.



The school bus was making a left turn from Gibson Drive to Paige Road. James Spielmaker, 53, of The Colony, was traveling on Paige Road when it crashed towards the back side of the school bus. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was traveling at a "higher than normal rate of speed while doing a wheelie” before the crash.



Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time. Residents near the scene began CPR o Spielmaker until officials arrived. He was sent to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



Three students, who were uninjured, were on the school bus at the time of the crash. They were later transported by another school bus.

Anyone else with information can contact Sergeant Jason Stevens who continues to investigate at 972-625-1887.

