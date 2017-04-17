Mother takes Marlise's story to lawmakers in Austin

For the Machados the move into their new home will come with time. The move from Azle to Burleson happened in February and it was not an easy one.

"We keep going one step forward and we know some days are better than others and we rely on our faith," said Lynne Machado.

Lynne tells WFAA their old home reminded them too much of their two children who have passed. Unpacking can wait because a mother is on a mission.

"I didn't want to make it light-hearted," Lynne describes what will be the tone of her message to lawmakers.

She is prepping for her daughter's day in Austin. Marlise Munoz's story went international. The Fort Worth woman was in her home when she collapsed from a pulmonary embolism. Marlise was brain dead and pregnant.



Doctors at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth followed state law and kept her on life support to protect the fetus. It was a move that was against family wishes.

"I wanted them to know the pain and suffering we had gone through," she said.

On Wednesday to a House Panel she will testify to that pain. Sixty-two days Marlise was kept on life support.

"The pivotal word in the old law is "pregnant patient" Our daughter was never a pregnant patient. Our daughter was deceased," Lynne said.

She is fighting for House Bill 439 authored by Representative Nicole Collier of Fort Worth. It would take away the pregnancy exclusion when it comes to enforcing an advanced directive. WFAA is still awaiting comment from Representative Collier.

"The government doesn't know our daughter," Lynne said. But Lynne says they will know her story.

The Machados is a devout family. The only thing up on their walls is a Psalm that reads "Be still."

Lynne says it gives her the strength to fight, until she says, her dying breath.

"This is not just for our daughter, this is for every woman," she said.

A documentary has also been made about Marlise Munoz. It is called "62 Days" and it is set to be released soon.

