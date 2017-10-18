Mother, five children die in overnight apartment fire in Hardin County

A mother and her five children are dead after a fire erupted at their home overnight.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the Silsbee Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around midnight Wednesday, after a neighbor saw flames.

Early reports indicate that at least six bodies were discovered in the remains of the home, but deputies say everyone has been accounted for. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells 12News the children range from 3 years to 11 years of age.

Very emotional scene… It’s very tough. We got the first alarm call came in on the fire about 12:15 this morning so just shortly after midnight. A neighbor reported some flames from an apartment. It’s actually behind the main home on the street where we are. Silsbee fire responded. While they’re working to extinguish the fire, they began to find victims in the rubble... in the remains of the apartment that’s here,” said Sheriff Davis.

Sheriff Davis also said he and other investigators are working to collect the massive amount of evidence and information they are trying to gather at the scene.

This is a developing story, so stay with 12News as more information becomes available.

