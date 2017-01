(Photo: Bryan Titsworth, WFAA)

DALLAS - A mother and her daughter were viciously attacked and stabbed in their apartment by a 'known male' just before 2 a.m.

(Photo: Google Maps)

Police are actively searching for the suspect at an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Jupiter Rd near I-635 where the stabbing occurred.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WFAA