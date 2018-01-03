Mormon Church leader passes away at age 90

Courtesy: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Mormon Church President Thomas S. Monson has passed away at the age of 90.

Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said Monson died at 10:01 p.m. in his home with family.

Monson became the LDS Church’s 16th president in 2008 but had been seen publicly only a handful of times in the past year, scaling back his duties significantly as his health declined. Most recently, President Donald Trump visited with Mormon church leaders during a visit to Utah, but President Monson was absent.

During his tenure, Monson ushered in some major changes to Mormon church policy. In October 2012, President Monson lowered the age requirements for missionaries, allowing young men at age 18 and young women at age 19 to begin church service missions worldwide. In 2015, the church adopted new rules that ban children living with same-sex parents from being baptized until age 18.

The move received harsh criticism from some LGBT advocates. According to church records, under Monson's leadership, membership grew from 13 million to more than 16 million worldwide.

President Monson is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. His wife, Frances Monson, passed away in 2013.

As for the next leader of the LDS church, officials said that won't be decided until after Monson's funeral. The church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will make that decision and announcement in the coming days.

