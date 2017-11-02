Mom accused of killing young daughters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
A look at Sherin Mathews' life in India: 'Pathetic…Oct 30, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
-
Twin sisters swept away by killer wave in MexicoNov. 2, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
Astros' Evan Gattis: From a janitor in Dallas to…Nov. 2, 2017, 11:11 a.m.