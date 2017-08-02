Minnehaha Academy victims remembered

John Carlson, custodian at Minnehaha Academy (Photo: Submitted)

MINNEAPOLIS - Two beloved employees of Minnehaha Academy were killed in the suspected gas explosion Wednesday, according to the school.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Fire Chief John Fruetel confirmed that the body of the last missing man had been pulled from the rubble, bringing the death toll in the incident to two.

The school had identified the man earlier as John Carlson, 81. He was a custodian at the school and was described as a grandfather to students and staff. Carlson also graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1953.

"He's probably the nicest man in the entire world," said junior student Emma St. Andrew.

St. Andrew and others spoke of the generosity Carlson was known for – with one favorite story in particular.

"I work at the Dairy Queen on Lake Street and he walks there like once a month and gets like 10 boxes of Dilly Bars," St. Andrew said. "And he stores them in the janitor's closet and will give them to you throughout the day."

Earlier in the day, a woman's body was pulled from the rubble. Minnehaha Academy confirmed in a Facebook post that it was longtime receptionist Ruth Berg.

"As our receptionist, she welcomed everyone with a smile and was always willing to go the extra mile to help our students, families, and staff," the post reads. "She will be greatly missed. Please keep Ruth's family, and our school community, in your prayers."

The school says Berg worked there for 17 years.

Ruth Berg, a longtime receptionist at Minnehaha Academy, was killed in the suspected gas explosion at the school on Aug. 2, 2017. (Photo: Ruth Berg/Facebook)

Others described her as a sweet, caring and kind person. Friends tell KARE 11 she was engaged to be married.

"I remember the first day she told me she got engaged and she showed us her ring," said student Deity Sullivan-Fonts.

Ruth Berg, staff member who was killed, being described by everyone as caring, kind person. Sweet and caring. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) August 2, 2017

"This is a deep, deep loss for us," said Sara Jacobson, Minnehaha Academy spokesperson. "Our hearts are broken tonight. This is a tragic, tragic loss for our school."

As many as nine others were injured in the blast Wednesday morning, including Bryan Duffey. According to the school's website, Duffey is the assistant boys' soccer coach. He remains in critical condition at HCMC.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. at Minnehaha Academy's Lower and Middle School, located at 4200 West River Parkway in Minneapolis.

