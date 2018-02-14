MDOT wins Valentine's Day with cute sign from seat belt to driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Who doesn't love a cute Valentine's Day card?! And who says you have to give the traditional Valentine's Day chocolates or flowers?
Maryland Department of Transportation decided to show its love for drivers by making a highway traffic sign in the form of a Valentine's Day card.
Along I-270 in Montgomery County, Md., drivers were welcomed with a highway traffic sign that read the following:
To: Driver
From: Seatbelt
"I think we click."
Well played, highway traffic sign. Well played. #HappyValentinesDay @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TE96PhI9qO— Erin Thacker (@eathacker) February 14, 2018
The charming message was styled as a traditional Valentine's Day card with a friendly reminder for drivers to buckle up.
Well played, MDOT.
Well played.
