McKinney man who made viral ode to Whataburger biscuit belts out new tune about United

The McKinney man whose musical ode to the Whataburger Honey Chicken Biscuit went viral has turned out a new tune following the United incident this week.

Sung in the style of Peaches and Herbs' "Reunited," Fred Thomas posted the tune in a tweet from his Twitter account.

"Flew United, it didn't feel so good," Thomas sings. "Flew United was misunderstood."

@kdfw03 @hannahdinhd Comedian The Pastor Fred singing "Flew United and It Feels So Good" pic.twitter.com/nWDNKeA8M1 — Pastor Fred (@thepastorfred) April 15, 2017

The song is in response to a moment on a United flight that drew outrage from the public. Sunday, fellow passengers filmed a man being dragged from their flight after he refused to volunteer and leave the flight.

For many, the incident went against the United brand, which introduced its slogan, "Fly the friendly skies," in 1965.

