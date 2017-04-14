WFAA
Close

McKinney man who made viral ode to Whataburger biscuit belts out new tune about United

WFAA 10:22 PM. CDT April 14, 2017

The McKinney man whose musical ode to the Whataburger Honey Chicken Biscuit went viral has turned out a new tune following the United incident this week.

Sung in the style of Peaches and Herbs' "Reunited," Fred Thomas posted the tune in a tweet from his Twitter account.

RELATED: McKinney man's viral ode to Whataburger's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit will speak to your soul

"Flew United, it didn't feel so good," Thomas sings. "Flew United was misunderstood."

The song is in response to a moment on a United flight that drew outrage from the public. Sunday, fellow passengers filmed a man being dragged from their flight after he refused to volunteer and leave the flight. 

For many, the incident went against the United brand, which introduced its slogan, "Fly the friendly skies," in 1965.

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

What a drag: How United turned a $1,000 inconvenience into a hundreds-of-millions crisis

WFAA

United Airlines to refund fares to all Flight 3411 passengers

WFAA

United Airlines debacle: Was a 'random' computer search really to blame?

WFAA

United Airlines now says flight that sparked uproar was not overbooked

WFAA

United CEO says flier was 'belligerent'

WFAA

United Airlines CEO doubles down, says employees followed procedures, flier was 'belligerent'

WFAA

Video shows man forcibly removed from United flight

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories