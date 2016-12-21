McKinney food pantry hit by vandals

What most people would see as trash,Teri Youngdale of McKinney sees as something worth saving and worth using.

In her backyard is a stack of old wood that details the city's history.

"All of the materials here are came from old homes in the historic district," she said.

She uses those materials to make an outdoor pantry like the one sitting in front of her home.

The Red Door Pantry is an open food pantry for givers and takers. She tells News 8 that there is a steady stream of people willing to donate food and other items. And there are enough people in need that Teri has to fill the pantry back up four times a day.

"I've just been overwhelmed with the response," Billi Barrera, a neighbor said.

Her neighborhood in McKinney's Historic District has embraced it.

When News 8 was there, people had left food cans, pasta boxes, and some other essentials.

"You might put something out there and you just don't know who it touches," Teri said.

The pantry has been stocked since it started in September. Teri says she comes out at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to restock it because the majority of the people in need come at night. But what happened to her on Monday was unexpected.

"It just made me sick," said the neighbor.

It is hard to imagine someone would vandalize that pantry. News 8 was shown pictures of the glass broken out and the items inside left unusable.

Teri was not phased or mad and didn't even call police after it happened.

"It's hard to come down on somebody when their thoughts aren't there. The thoughts aren't clear; they are desperate for food...they are hungry," she said.

Teri says there were two separate incidents on that Monday. But by Wednesday the pantry was rebuilt from the same recycled materials and by good people who cared about Teri's work.

"It's the way we come together as one to feed people without shame," Teri said.

The pantry in front of her home is back in service. She says it is ready for the homeless man who comes around ever so often. Or the woman from Plano who drives a Mercedes and is ashamed she needs the assistance.

"After New Years Day we're gonna be here and it's gonna be full. And a month after that it's gonna be here and it's gonna be full," she said.

