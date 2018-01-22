WFAA
Marilyn Manson bandmember arrested in S.A., accused of marijuana possession

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 2:57 PM. CST January 22, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Daniel Fox, a touring member of Marilyn Manson's band, was arrested early Monday morning and accused of marijuana possession.

He was taken into custody around 2 a.m., according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and was reportedly being held on $800 bond.

This comes after Marilyn Manson is set to perform at the Aztec Theatre Tuesday evening.

Fox has served as a drum tech and keyboardist for the band, according to Marilyn Manson's website.
 

