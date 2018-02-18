Manatee County girl, sister of 13-year-old murder victim, reported missing

Jalyssa Shannon (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A search is underway for Jalyssa Shannon, who hasn't been seen nor heard from since leaving home.

She is the sister of 13-year-old Janessa Shannon, who went missing in early July 2017 but found murdered weeks later.

Jalyssa Shannon, 12, left home around 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, in the area of 900 65th Avenue West, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release. When she hadn't been home for several hours, her mother called the sheriff's office to report her missing.

The girl is 4-foot-11-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a black shirt and Capri pants.

Nahshon Shannon, 37, was arrested and charged in Janessa Shannon's death in October. Authorities tell 10News foul play is not suspected in Jalyssa Shannon's disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

