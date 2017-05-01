Man wanted on warrant barricaded himself in Hurst home

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HURST - A man wanted on a Grand Prairie warrant was holding police at bay Monday from a home on Hurstview Drive, police said.

The suspect has surrendered and was safely taken into custody according to police.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was safely taken into custody. The scene is now clear. — Hurst PD (@HurstPoliceDept) May 1, 2017

SWAT team members were on the scene in the 1100 block of Hurstview Drive.

No injuries were reported in the incident that began Monday just before noon.

Authorities were at the scene serving the warrant when they received information that the man wasn’t going to come out of the house.

One person is contained in a house in the 1100 block of Hurstview Drive, and the police are in communication with the individual. — Hurst PD (@HurstPoliceDept) May 1, 2017

