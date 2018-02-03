Man wanted in Dallas woman's death arrested; missing Fort Worth woman safe

Brandon Sampson, 31. (Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS - A man wanted in the killing of a Dallas woman and who was a person of interest in a Fort Worth woman's disappearance has been arrested in California, police said.

Brandon Sampson, 31, had been wanted in the death of Jacqueline Hughes, whose body was found in Sampson's garage in southern Dallas in January.

The Fort Worth woman, Jasmine Adams, 21, who had been missing since Jan. 1, was found alive and unharmed with Sampson.

