WFAA
Close

Man wanted in Dallas woman's death arrested; missing Fort Worth woman safe

Tanya Eiserer, WFAA 2:28 PM. CST February 03, 2018

DALLAS - A man wanted in the killing of a Dallas woman and who was a person of interest in a Fort Worth woman's disappearance has been arrested in California, police said.

Brandon Sampson, 31, had been wanted in the death of Jacqueline Hughes, whose body was found in Sampson's garage in southern Dallas in January.

The Fort Worth woman, Jasmine Adams, 21, who had been missing since Jan. 1, was found alive and unharmed with Sampson.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories