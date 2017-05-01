Man walks out of Denton County Courthouse, kills himself

A man walked out of the Denton County district attorney’s office and killed himself, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Denton County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased person on the northwest corner of the courthouse parking lot, 1450 East McKinney St., according to Orlando Hinojosa, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Hinojosa said a woman walking to her car saw the body and told courthouse security just before 10 a.m. The man had had an appointment at the courthouse, and walked out and fatally shot himself.

