Man shot on I-820 in third road rage shooting this week

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WFAA) -- For the third time in three days on North Texas highways, road rage led to gunshots being fired from one vehicle into another. The latest happened just after 2am on eastbound IH-820 in North Richland Hills.

The victim pulled off the highway and into a Waffle House on Boulevard 26 according to Ryan Leonard, a customer at the restaurant. Leonard said the victim was looking for help after being in a road rage incident and was bleeding from gunshot wounds to his left arm. Using a keychain lanyard, Leonard told WFAA he helped make a tourniquet to stop the bleeding from the victim’s arm.

Even hours after the scene was cleared, the parking lot was still covered in soap used by the fire department to spray-down the scene.

Police said they are looking for a light-colored, mid-sized SUV with a driver wearing a baseball cap.

The shooting continues what has been a violent week of road rage shootings. Sunday night, a 19-year-old was shot and killed on IH-20 in Arlington. Hours later, a teenager was grazed by a bullet near IH-635 and IH-30 in Mesquite. The vehicle description in both of those shootings was a black, 4-door sedan with two people inside, but police cannot say for sure if the two cases are related.

