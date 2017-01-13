Man sentenced to 150 years for sexual assault of a child

FERRIS, TX — An Ellis County man was found guilty was ordered to serve 150 years on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.
Daniel Paul Hammons, 33, was sentenced following allegations he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old child. During the trial, two other children testified Hammons inappropriately touched them.
The jury sentenced Hammons to 75 years and was ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 on each count. Ellis County Judge Cindy Ermatinger ordered the sentences be served consecutively.
Hammons will not be eligible for parole until 2076.
