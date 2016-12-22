Man jailed in Colorado in Fort Worth slayings of wife, infant son

Shanna Vandewege and family (Facebook)

FORT WORTH -- A man whose wife and infant son were found slain last week inside the family’s north Fort Worth home has been jailed in Colorado, now accused in their deaths.

Craig Vandewege met briefly Monday with homicide investigators, the second such meeting since reporting Thursday night that he had discovered the bodies of his wife, Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their infant son, Diederik, inside the family’s home in the 8500 block of Cactus Flower Drive.

The mother’s and baby’s necks had been cut and their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

Fort Worth homicide detectives obtained a capital murder warrant for Craig Alan Vandewege Thursday, just hours after the 35-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested in Glenwood Springs, Colo., for allegedly speeding and failing to show proof of insurance.

Vandewege Affidavit by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

Copyright 2016 WFAA