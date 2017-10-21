Man found shot in a field behind Dallas church

Victim Mark Deckard

DALLAS - A 50-years-old man was found shot in a field behind a church in the 3700 block of Bonnie View Road.

Dallas Police responded to the call at Christ Way Missionary Baptist Church around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The victim, 50-year-old Mark Deckard, was found shot in a field behind the church.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact jacob.white@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3690. Please refer to report #240812-2017.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

