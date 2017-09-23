Man breaks into apartment and sexually assaults sleeping woman

(Photo: USA Today)

DALLAS – Neighbors are noticing an increased police presence along Melody Lane in north Dallas. Officers are beefing up patrol after a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment on the 6200 block of Melody Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Worried neighbors like Catera Trimble wondered, “How do you just break into somebody’s house?”

Police say the victim was sleeping when an unidentified man forced his way into her home and committed the sexual assault. Detectives say the man ran from the location. Police only have a vague description of the man. They believe the suspect may have injuries on his hands.

”That’s unsettling,” Trimble said. “Your home is supposed to be where you are secure, where you go to be safe.”

Neighbors say they are worried because there are a lot of single women and families with children living in the area.

One woman named Dianne said she would feel safer if apartments in the area ramped up security a bit.

“We have security that drives through, but I wish we had somebody that was walking around,” Dianne explained.

Several neighbors said they will be taking extra steps for their personal safety.

Police are hoping someone can help identify the sexual assault suspect. They are urging anyone with information about the crime to contact Detective A. Lopez at 214-671-3683.

