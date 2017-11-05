Man arrested in shooting deaths of 2 females outside bank

Christopher Wall (Photo: Parker County Sheriff's Office)

WILLOW PARK - Police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two females outside a bank Saturday night in Willow Park, located in Parker County.

Authorities identified the shooter as 33-year-old Christopher Wall, of Weatherford.

According to Willow Park police, officers found the two women shot dead at the scene after they were dispatched to a shooting call in the 4100 block of East Interstate 20. Officials haven't released the identities of the victims.

The local police department worked with the Hudson Oak Police Department, Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers to identify and apprehend Wall, officials said in a statement released Sunday. They haven't released a motive for the shooting.

Wall was charged with capital murder and booked into the Parker County jail.

Authorities say the investigation continues and ask anyone with information pertaining to the case call the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-3213.

