Man arrested for murder of pregnant Arlington mother

The Arlington police chief tweeted Wednesday night that a man has been arrested for the murder of a pregnant woman who was murdered in her home Friday.

According to Arlington police, Keith Haynes is charged with capital murder for the killing of 25-year-old Kenishia Walker.

We are elated to report an arrest has been made in the capital murder of Kenishia Walker on April 14. Great job by Homicide & Fugitive Units pic.twitter.com/Z2BxbfwyWr — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) April 20, 2017

Kenishia Walker, 25, was found by her 8-year-old son with an apparent gunshot wound inside their townhome in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road at about 10:30 a.m.

The boy ran to a neighbor's house and told them his mom was dead, and the neighbor called 911. The child wasn't injured.

