Man arrested for capital murder of 1-year-old boy

Derrick Pete Silva

Fort Worth police say they've made an arrest in the 2017 homicide of a 1-year-old boy.

Police say Derrick Pete Silva, 21, was arrested Feb. 1 for capital murder of a person under the age of 10. His victim, police say, was 1-year-old Armando Soto.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office says the little boy died at the hospital on Nov. 21, 2017. They say Soto died from blunt force injuries of the head.

Silva is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

© 2018 WFAA-TV