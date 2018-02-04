'He's still stabbing her' | Neighbors react following deadly stabbing in East Austin neighborhood

51-year-old Roberto Degollado. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man with murder following a deadly stabbing in an East Austin neighborhood.

Deputies booked Roberto Degollado into the Travis County Jail early Saturday. A judge set his bond at $500,000. An arrest affidavit released Sunday revealed new details about the stabbing and a possible motive.

The deadly stabbing happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Saturday inside a home on Sojourner Street and Kincheloe Street.

When deputies arrived, they found Degollado and Emily Martinez Villarreal who had been stabbed, deputies said. Villarreal died at the scene.

Carvelia Larroy and her two kids were sleeping when one of Villarreal's sons came knocking on their door, screaming for help.

"We hurried up and opened the door, he was just covered in blood. His chest, arms, chin," Larroy's 12-year-old son, Nicholai Reyes, said.

"He's like, 'My mom's being stabbed. Come help me. Come help me.' Then her other son came. He's like, 'Help us. Help us. He's still stabbing her,'" Larroy said.

Larroy frantically called 9-1-1. She said Degollado was Villarreal's boyfriend.

"It was sad 'cause I [have] never seen that before. And at [that] point, I was sad, but I was also mad that somebody would do that to his mom for no reason," Nicholai said.

Nicholai told KVUE he and one of the victim's sons are best friends. He said the son told him and Larroy Friday night while they were hanging out that Degollado beats his mother.

"It's so weird because he brought it up to us last night, and then this happens. If he would've brought it up before in the past, maybe we could've done something about it," Larroy said.

Now, both families, each struck by tragedy in different ways, have to find a way to cope.

"It hurts because they can't ever get that back. They'll never be the same. My kids will never be the same," Larroy said.

