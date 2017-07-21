Magnolia Markets holds massive warehouse sale

WACO - Magnolia Markets kicked off a semi-annual warehouse sale Friday that drew in more than 6,000 people from all over the United States.

The event was held at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, where customers took advantage of marked down Magnolia merchandise. The warehouse sale is a two-day event, and staffers told Channel 6 they believe Saturday's crowd will be much larger than Friday's crowd.

All of the extravagant deals are for items that have been discontinued, overstocked, or lightly damaged.

The sale brought in an influx of people to Waco from around the state.

But that's not all.

Fixer Upper fans from around the country made the trip to Waco to get their hands on Chip and Joana's home good line, and said the escapade was well worth it.

"How could we not come? We are doing the whole Waco experience, the shopping and everything," Laurie Gargione and Star Heckart said.

Gargione and Heckart traveled all the way from Arizona for the prized goods.

Another woman made a shorter trip -- from Dallas -- but still was thrilled to take advantage of the deal.

"They just have different pieces that you have to come up with your own ideas with how to use them," Pam Leonard said.

The sale will pick back up Saturday starting at 7 a.m., and will last all day long.

