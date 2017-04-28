Longtime Fort Worth crossing guard let go after failing a test

FORT WORTH -- For nearly a decade, William Burke has guarded the children of Nance Elementary, and today they returned the favor.

After school, a crowd of emotional kids and parents surrounded Burke and embraced him, thanking him for being their school crossing guard and saying goodbye.

Burke, 74, has served as a crossing guard at Nance morning and afternoon, rain and shine for 8 years.

"Helping kids out and watching kids grow up," said Burke, who has no children of his own. "I have a good time at it."

But today was his last day, and not by his choice.

"Yesterday, I found out today would be the last day," he said.

The City of Fort Worth recently outsourced management of school crossing guards to a California-based company called All City Management Services. Burke said he had to take a balance test to keep his job.

"They said I didn't pass the test. So, you know, can't really say anything about it, except okay," he said.

Reached by phone today, All City Management Services Vice President Pat Pohl would not comment on individual personnel, but she confirmed that the company uses a functional capacity evaluation to test guards it manages.

"We offer employment to all existing crossing guards if they can meet the requirements," Pohl said, stressing that the test is to ensure the safety of children and guards.

Pohl said that of approximately 150 guards in Fort Worth that were tested, six did not make the cut, even after being allowed two attempts to pass.

Parents at Nance say they have no doubts about Burke's ability to do the job.

"I've seen him bolt in front of cars," said parent Shawna Josephson. "His number one goal is to make sure that the children are safe."

"I can't hop on one foot, but it doesn't keep me from taking care of these children," said Laurie Whestine, whose grandchildren attend the school.

They worry that on Monday, no one will be here to take his place, and they worry about the guard who has become like family.

WFAA reached out to the City of Fort Worth for comment but has not received a response.

