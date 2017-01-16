Long-time NTX record store damaged during Sunday's storms

Whirring fans. Powerful vacuums. The clopping of wood beams hitting the floor.

They are not the kinds of sounds you'd expect to hear coming from a music store.

But then again, nobody expected what occurred Sunday night.

While most of us watched the storms safely from inside our homes, the Eckstrom family watched the storm from inside their Grand Prairie business. Winds were so strong they peeled back the roof, allowing rain to come rushing through the ceiling. It soaked rare vinyl, tapes, 8-tracks and more at Forever Young Records off Highway 360.

"My shoes and socks got soaking wet instantly. It was up to my ankles in water," says Taylor Eckstrom, whose family owns the business.

Monday, Eckstrom, his sister Tavia Muzzi, and others worked feverishly to salvage what they could.

"Anything that was water damaged won't be salvageable," Muzzi says.

"We didn’t have enough bags and buckets to hold all this water that was dripping all over the place. It literally flooded in this store," Eckstrom says.

The music store has been a part of the DFW community for decades, opening in 1984 and moving locations in its early years. It's been in this particular location for 18 years, family says. And in that time, they’ve amassed some pretty devoted customers-- some of whom showed up Monday to ask how they could help.

"Music has always been part of my life," says Larry Curry, who was one of those helpful customers. He was wiping down vinyl when News 8 spoke to him. "I hate to see anything like this go to waste, so it compelled me to come down here and give a hand."



It was help that touched the family, who are still unsure of the financial scope of the damage.

"Hard to put into words," Eckstrom says. "Priceless? Yeah."

But knowing how much they're valued helps.

Copyright 2016 WFAA