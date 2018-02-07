WFAA
You're in an Uber that gets in a crash. What do you do?

Matt Howerton speaks to Jacob Alford with Alford & Clark PLLC Injury Attorneys about your options if you're in a rideshare vehicle that gets in a crash. WFAA.com

Matt Howerton, WFAA 6:14 PM. CST February 07, 2018

Hear from Texas injury attorney Jacob Alford what to do if you're in a ridesharing vehicle that gets in a crash.

Learn more: Uber insurance information

Learn more: Lyft insurance information

