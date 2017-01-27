Wylie students gather to pray for student who 'attempted to harm himself'

Wylie East High School

Dozens of students gathered around the two flagpoles at the entrance to Wylie East High School after classes Friday afternoon to pray and to begin an open conversation about suicide after a male student “attempted to harm himself” during the lunch hour on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Wylie ISD says other students found him, and he was treated by paramedics and taken away for medical treatment. The statement from Wylie ISD also says, “We know that there are a lot of rumors circulating. We ask that you respect the student’s privacy and pray for all involved.”

On Friday students were also supporting each other on social media, posting messages like:

“You matter, you are worthy and you are valuable.”

“We need to spread love. Everyone is valuable! Treat people like they matter!!!”

“Do not give attention to the negative or the insensitive. Be the voice that saves someone, unify the good together and make a change.”

And that kind of open conversation, between students and between students and adults, is exactly what experts say is needed in a delicate situation like this.

“Whenever there is an incident that involves a teenager, a child, attempting to hurt one's self, attempting suicide, it is important to talk,” said Dr. Brad Schwall, Executive Director of Dallas Pastoral Counseling Center. “Because it's a myth that talking about it might give someone the idea.”

“We need to be asking, 'What do you know? What are your questions about it?' We need to ask them, 'What are you feeling about it?' Because the child might be angry that another person did this. The child might be afraid that others might choose to do this.”

“So it is absolutely essential that if a young person, a child, knows about the incident that we do address what happened.”

In the coming weeks the Wylie East High School Theatre Department will be producing performances that deal with issues faced by high schoolers – including issues like this.

