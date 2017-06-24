Wylie Police looking to identify man who saved child from drowning

Wylie police are looking to identify a man who saved a child from drowning at the Kreymer Estates community pool. (Photo: Wylie Police, Custom)

WYLIE, TEXAS - Police are calling this man a hero for saving a child from nearly drowning at a pool.

Wylie police posted on their Facebook page, hoping they can reach out to him and "give him the recognition he deserves."



Wylie police said the incident happened on June 20 at the Kreymer Estates community pool, at about 6 p.m. The man, who remains unidentified at this time, pulled the child from the water and called for help.



Emergency officials were contacted, and the child is likely to make a recovery, police say.



Anyone with information can contact Officer Haak at robert.haak@wylietexas.gov.

