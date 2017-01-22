Women's March protesters serenade DC police officer

WASHINGON (WUSA9) - Here’s something you probably didn’t expect to hear at the Women’s March on Washington: Happy birthday!
D.C. Police Officer Allorie Saunders turned 26 on Saturday. Even though she was on the job monitoring the march near the National Mall, Office Saunders got to enjoy her special day.
This is what we call Happy Birthday CDU style!!!#womensmarch #hbd #MPD pic.twitter.com/cL7e2yhARt— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 22, 2017
While wearing pink hats and holding "Nasty Woman" signs, a large crowd of protesters gathered around Officer Saunders and sang "Happy Birthday."
She felt the love not just once—but 21 times! D.C. Police said they were aiming for 26 “Happy Birthday” serenades. They tweeted a video showing one of them.
"It's an amazing birthday birthday memory!" Officer Saunders told WUSA9.
She works for the 6th District. She’s from Jacksonville, Fla., but liked the Washington area so much, she applied to be a police officer in our nation’s capital.
Happy (belated) birthday, Officer Saunders!
