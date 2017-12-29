Woman shot with BB gun during carjacking

TERRELL, Texas -- A woman was shot multiple times with a BB gun after interrupting car thieves in a Tanger Outlets parking lot Friday evening.



Police said a woman caught the two suspects breaking into her car. That's when they snatched the victim's keys and took off with her car after shooting her.



Officers ask that anyone who spots her car – a Tan 2008 Honda Civic with Texas license plates JYL2149 – to notify Terrell Police. The car has hail damage to the roof and sports a “Dr. Who” license plate holder.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.



