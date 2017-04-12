Woman found strangled in Fort Worth apartment

Molly Matheson

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth Police Department homicide and crime scene investigators spent much of Tuesday afternoon canvassing the area where a 22-year-old woman was found strangled in her apartment.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Molly Matheson of Fort Worth. She lived on the 2600 block of Waits Avenue, not far from the TCU campus.

FWPD Sgt. Joe Loughman says Matheson was living in a detached apartment behind a home and was the only person who lived in that apartment. He said she was not a TCU student or connected to the university in any way.

The medical examiner’s web site says Matheson was found fatally strangled in her bathroom on Monday afternoon. Police said the victim’s mother found her. The homeowner came in after the discovery.



Police didn’t say if there were any immediate suspects, but stayed on the scene throughout Tuesday evening.

A man who lives in the main home on the property said he could not comment on the investigation.

The Keller Independent School District confirmed Matheson was a 2012 graduate of Timber Creek High School.

